ex-member-of-body-which-set-mlas’-pay-says-they-all-signed-a-deal-to-increase-it-four-years-earlier

Ex-member of body which set MLAs’ pay says they all signed a...

A former member of the body which set MLAs’ pay has said he is “amazed” that Northern Ireland’s five main political parties are now expressing concern about its decision four years ago setting their pay rises.

Alan McQuillan said they all signed up to securing an annual increase if inflation was greater than 1%, and he accused them of now adopting a different position because of public pressure.

He was of the three-member Financial Review Panel which set MLAs’ salaries in 2016.

Mr McQuillan was speaking after a joint statement from the DUP, Sinn Fein, SDLP, Alliance and Ulster Unionist leaders opposing a salary hike which saw their pay rise by £1,000 following the restoration of devolution.

They are due another £500 increase in April. There was widespread anger across Northern Ireland that the politicians were being rewarded after three years of stalemate at Stormont. Their salaries will go up from £49,500 to £50,500.

In their statement, the leaders said the increase “came as a surprise to all parties”.

They said: “We share the broad public dismay at this development, only a matter of days after the Assembly and institutions have been fully restored.