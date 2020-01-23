ex-maryland-cop-charged-with-raping-woman,-exposing-her-to-hiv

January 23, 2020 | 1: 50pm

A former Maryland cop has been charged with exposing a woman to HIV while raping her at his station, according to authorities.

Martique Vanderpool, 30, was working for Fairmount Heights police when he stopped the alleged victim, impounding her car when she did not have a license, according to police and court documents.

“So what are we going to do about this?” Vanderpool asked her once back at the station, demanding sex in exchange for escaping charges and getting her car back, according to charging documents.

The woman, who was not identified because she is a possible victim of a sex crime, told cops she complied with his demands because she feared for her safety, the documents state, with the cop still charging her.

Soon after the investigation started, a “sharp-eyed” investigator discovered Vanderpool had HIV, allowing the woman to get preventative medication, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Authorities wouldn’t say whether she contracted the virus.

Vanderpool resigned in November and was released on bond after being arrested in December.

He was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury and charged with 11 counts including first-degree rape, reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and knowingly attempting to expose someone to HIV.

He was arrested again Wednesday and was being held without bond.

Stawinski said the allegations raised “concerns that we may have other people that have been impacted,” including sexual partners who may not have known about his HIV status.

An attorney for Vanderpool did not return requests for comment from The Washington Post, which said the Fairmount Heights police department declined to comment.

With Post wires