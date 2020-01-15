ex-love-island-stars-believe-ollie-williams-is-faking-reasons-he-quit-and-blame-animal-hunting-backlash

Love Island’s Ollie Williams unceremoniously quit on Tuesday after only three days in the villa – blaming his love for his ex-girlfriend as reason not to stay.

However, before the scenes air on tonight’s (Wednesday) episode, it seems that former Islanders are not buying the reason, and instead blame him catching on that his hunting photos have surfaced.

The 23-year-old toff, whose family run the Lanhydrock estate, made a statement that he wasn’t over his ex, Laura Nofer, and wasn’t ready to move on.

But Olivia Attwood, who appeared in the show’s second season, didn’t believe it, and wrote on Twitter: ‘If you believe that is the real reason he left the villa then you probably believe in Father Christmas to. [sic]’

Dom Lever also tweeted: ‘Ollie didn’t quit the show, he’s just been told about the st storm waiting for him back home.’

However, Amy Hart has said that she’s concerned for the young star after leaving the show, fearing for his safety ahead of the backlash that awaits him from fans.

She told Cheltenham Betting Offers: ‘On the list of things you can’t have done there’s nothing in there about hobbies.

‘I don’t feel sorry for him, but I’m concerned about his life after the villa. Because there’s not much coming back from that.’

‘They just think he’s a posh boy. None of them know what’s going on on the outside,’ she continued.

‘I went to an event the other night and there was 200 people watching the show. When he came on the whole room erupted in boos.

‘I know he says it’s for conservation purposes and stuff, but I don’t think that’s going to wash with everyone.’

Ollie had become a divisive character outside of the show after it emerged that he ran a hunting business and photos surfaced of him standing over photos of what appeared to be dead game.

He is also noted as officer of Cornish Sporting Company – which has a noted business nature of ‘hunting, trapping and related services’.

Love Island bosses reportedly backed him up and decided to let him stay, arguing that the issue would ‘blow over’ despite it causing hundreds of complaints and upsetting new show host Laura Whitmore.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.





