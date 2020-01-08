ex-labour-mp-‘not-ashamed’-to-be-photographed-at-job-centre-after-election-loss

A former MP who lost her seat in General Election has hit out at people oogling at her as she queued at the local Job Centre.

Laura Smith was elected as MP for Crewe and Nantwich in 2017 but was defeated by Conservative Party Kieran Mullan when voters went to polls in December.

She was one of many Labour members who lost their jobs after the party suffered its worst defeat since 1935, handing Boris Johnson a majority of 80 in the Commons.

Today she revealed a ‘bizarre’ encounter in which someone took an unsolicited picture of her at the Job Centre and asked: ‘Are you the actual Laura?’

But the defiant mum-of-two says she is ‘not ashamed’ as she was simply doing what millions of others in the country have had to do.

Recalling her experience on Twitter, she added: ‘I’ve lost my job and unlike many in Parliament I don’t have a family fortune to fall back on. What do people expect you to do?’

Replying to comments on Twitter, she said she’s ‘not bothered’ but though it was ‘odd how shocked people are’.

She added: ‘I’ve got 2 kids and 2 elderly people to look after. I’ll do what I have to do.’

Followers were quick to dismiss the misconception that all MPs are millionaires or members of the aristocracy.

According to expenses watchdog the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, departing MPs are entitled to a resettlement allowance, equivalent to a month’s salary for each year of service, capped at 6 months, or £33,500.

Those who lost their seats receive their salary up to and including polling day.

MPs who have served for at least two years receive a Loss of Office payment.

It is equal to double their statutory redundancy entitlement, which takes into account age, weekly pay and number of years on the job.

For example, an MP on the £74,000 salary, who has been in office for 12 years and is over the age of 50, is likely to get around £17,100 as their Loss of Office payment.