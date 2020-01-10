ex-icici-bank-ceo-chanda-kochhar’s-home-seized-by-enforcement-directorate

Chanda Kochhar is the former Chief Executive Officer of the ICICI Bank

Mumbai:

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached Rs 78 crore worth of properties belonging to former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar as part of its investigation into a money laundering case involving the bank and the Videocon Group. The provisionally attached properties include Ms Kochhar’s Mumbai apartment and those belonging to a company owned by Ms Kochhar’s husband, Deepak Kochhar.

The probe agency had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) early last year against Ms Kochhar, her husband and Venugopal Dhoot of the Videocon Group to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanctioning of Rs 1,875 crore in loans by ICICI Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate’s action was based on a first information report (FIR) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is running an independent investigation.

In its probe the CBI had named the Kochhars and two of Mr Dhoot’s companies – Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd. The agency had also named Supreme Energy (a company founded by Mr Dhoot) and NuPower Renewables (a company controlled by Mr Kochhar).