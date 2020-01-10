ex-eastenders-star-katie-jarvis-lands-starring-role-in-short-film-about-mum-going-extra-mile-for-family

Katie Jarvis has thrilled fans with a new acting role – her first since leaving Eastenders.

The star, who played Hayley Slater on the BBC soap in 2018, is starring in a new short film called Take Me.

In the film, she plays a mum who turns to desperate measures to provide for her family, turning into a drugs pusher for a dodgy dealer to raise funds for a school trip for her son.

But things go from bad to worse when her and her husband’s new business venture is discovered, and her other children think fast on their feet to protect their parents.

The film – which is created by Million Youth Media – comes after Katie took on a second job as a security guard after filming her last role.

For some reason, this was considered shocking news back in October last year, as she was photographed going about her day job.

It’s almost as if the 28-year-old wanted a secure way to provide for her own family, and children Lillie-May, 10, and eight-year-old Alfie.

Thankfully a host of other soap stars and actors were quick to jump to her defence and revealed the far from cushty life of being an actor – which often means taking on extra roles or going without as wait for your next role.

At least, unlike her new character, she didn’t feel like she had to resort to shady dealings in order to do it.

Speaking after the incident about the outpouring support she received, Katie told Grazia magazine she was proud to represent hard working people who do what they need to do.

She said: ‘Their support gave me the strength to speak out and stand up for hard-working people – especially single mums.

‘As long as I’m providing for them, nothing else matters. Everything I do is for them.’

Katie’s best known for playing Hayley Slater in EastEnders – who wreaked havoc across Albert Square after having a one-night stand with her cousin Kat’s (Jessie Wallace) husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in 2018.

Things got complicated when she had a baby girl, Cherry, with Alfie, and Kat discovered the truth on Christmas day for an explosive festive episode.

Her character later ran away from a mental health facility in February, leaving an open possibility for return as fans thought she may make a reappearance in the future.

