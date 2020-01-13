ex-dup-leader-peter-robinson-wanted-pardon-for-terror-chief-gusty-spence,-state-papers-reveal







Gusty Spence

Peter Robinson set up a meeting with a government minister to discuss jailed ex-UVF godfather Gusty Spence being handed the Royal Prerogative of Mercy.

This newspaper reported last week on newly declassified files at the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland which showed the then East Belfast MP made telephone calls to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) in April 1984 concerning Easter parole for Spence and his eventual release date.

Now we can reveal that six months prior to the call, Mr Robinson wrote to Nicholas Scott MP, a Northern Ireland minister, to arrange a meeting, attended by he and Mr Spence’s family, to appeal for a pardon.

The letter, dated September 26, 1983, reads: “Dear Minister, I have been approached by the family of Gusty Spence to see if you would be prepared to meet one or two of them along with myself concerning the exercise of the Royal Perogative (sic) of Mercy.







Former DUP leader Peter Robinson. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

“I am sure you are aware that Gusty has been parolled (sic) twice recently and I believe the family could give some assurances concerning his future intentions to enable you to make your decision.”

In May 2014, there was an outcry after it was revealed by Secretary of State Theresa Villiers that 365 royal prerogatives of mercy have been issued in Northern Ireland between 1979 and 2002, in an answer to a question from MP Kate Hoey.

There were no figures for 10 years between 1987 and 1997, as the records had apparently been lost, but the NIO said the vast majority of pardons were not terrorism related.