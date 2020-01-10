ex-cliftonville-star-jay-donnelly-signs-for-belfast-celtic







Former Cliftonville player Jay Donnelly outside court

Ex-Cliftonville star Jay Donnelly has signed for a new club, some five months after being released from prison.

In January 2019, Donnelly (24) was sentenced to three months in prison for distributing an indecent image of a child.

He has now signed for Ballymena Intermediate League side Belfast Celtic.

Following his sentencing, Donnelly was sacked by Cliftonville and suspended by the Irish FA until September 2019.

In June 2016, the north Belfast man took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex. The photo was later shared on social media.

He admitted the charge of distributing an indecent image of a child in November 2019.

His original sentence of four months in prison was later reduced to three months on appeal.

