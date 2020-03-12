Brisbane’s failure to re-sign David Fifita thus far is partly thanks to former Broncos halfback Ben Hunt, club great Darren Lockyer says.

Fifita is expected to stay at Brisbane, but the Gold Coast Titans are intent on making a huge bid for the young Queensland Origin forward. The New Zealand Warriors dangled big money in front of Fifita last year, to no avail.

Lockyer told Wide World of Sports that deals for elite players were becoming increasingly difficult to complete after Hunt signed with the Dragons in 2017 for $6 million; a mind-blowing $1.2 million per season. It made every decent player in the league want a blockbuster deal.

“I think the market went silly there for a while after Ben Hunt signed at the Dragons for that massive deal,” Lockyer, a Broncos director, said on QLDER.

“And good luck to Ben, but I think that set a massively inflated market and I think it’s just starting to come back a bit.

“I think that’s why there’s probably a lot of players out there that are taking their time with these contracts, because the deals that were once out there aren’t there now.”

Brisbane Broncos star David Fifita runs with the ball during pre-season training. (Getty)

Fellow Queensland great Wally Lewis suggested that Fifita was “worth his weight in gold” and warranted top dollar.

Lockyer said that Fifita was not yet the finished product and that playmakers were more worthy of monster contracts. Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford is on about $1 million per season; a salary that he’s yet to truly justify.

“He (Fifita) is a dynamic back-rower, he’s probably going to be one of the best in the game in a couple of years. Consistency’s the key,” Lockyer said.

“But I still think your nines, your sixes and sevens are the ones that win you the big games. These guys (back-rowers) help you, but in my view they (playmakers) should still be the highest-paid in the game.”

Lockyer said that Fifita wasn’t necessarily the player that Gold Coast needed. The Titans are set to lose Queensland star Jai Arrow, who plays as a middle forward, to South Sydney; while Fifita plays on the edge.

“David’s a diferrent player to Jai,” Lockyer said.

“Jai plays in the middle and he gets through a mountain of work, with the football or without the football. David’s more of an impact player.

“I think David brings a certain impact on the field but he gives your club a bit of impact off the field too, because even though he’s only young, he’s such a big name, such a promising star.

“It just depends what the Titans need. I think that’s one of the things that clubs are a lot better at now; you can’t just go and buy a player in a particular position because he’s a good player. If you don’t actually need a back-rower … he’s got to fit your team, you’ve got to spend your money wisely.”