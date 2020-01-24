ewan-mcgregor-addresses-obi-wan-disney-plus-prequel-delay-rumours

The Disney Obi-Wan Kenobi prequel starring Ewan McGregor has been pushed back, following initial rumours that the series would be scrapped altogether.

The project had reportedly been in pre-production, with McGregor set to reprise his role as the Jedi Master and The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow (Star Wars’ first ever female director) to helm the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actors had been brought in to screen test opposite McGregor prior to the show’s shutdown.

There have also been reports that Disney is looking for new writers and that the series will be shortened from six episodes to four. However, McGregor and Chow are both still attached to the project.

McGregor himself has dismissed rumours of creative differences as “bull” and revealed that he had “really liked” the scripts that he had seen so far.

Speaking at a Birds of Prey press event on Thursday, McGregor said: “We just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year. The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing and I really liked it”

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars

“All this bullabout creative differences and all that stuff is, none of it [is] true,” he continued. “We just pushed the dates, they want — last episode, episode nine came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt that they wanted to do more work on it. So they slid the shoot. It’s not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

There is currently no official release date for the prequel.