Everything You Should Know About The Music Sensation, Justin Bieber

The most renowned music artist, Justin Bieber has won several hearts with his melody. His fans, “Beliebers” have been crazy about him. He has come up with some major hits every year. The star is loved by his fans.

Here are some facts about Justin that you should know:

1. Baby (2009) was his most viewed music video on YouTube.



2. He was born on 1st March 1994 and his zodiac sign is Pisces.



3. Justin’s parents got divorced when he was only 11 months old.



4. Justin’s favorite TV shows are Smallville (200) and Friends (1994), and The Notebook (2004) is his favorite movie.



5. His favorite color is Purple.



6. Justin doesn’t like clowns.



7. The star is claustrophobic and avoids narrow spaces.



8. Justin’s favorite animal is Giraffe.



9. He is a big fan of Drake.



10. The star knows French and a bit of German.

There are more unknown facts about him that many of his fans are unaware of. Everyone knows about is his musical life but very few know about his personal likes and dislikes.

