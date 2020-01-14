Perfectly timed as many people across the country attempt the challenge of “veganuary,” the BBC is currently airing a programme all about the plant-based way of life.

Veganville sees a group of passionate vegans move up to a small town in Wales, where they will try to convince the locals to cut animal produce out of their diet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Veganville…

When is Veganville on TV?

Veganville airs on BBC One at 10.35pm on Tuesday 14th January. All episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer, where it originally aired as part of BBC Three’s programming lineup.

What is Veganville on BBC One about?

On tonight’s episode, a bodybuilder joins the team to help promote the health benefits of a vegan diet, persuading the regulars at local gyms that they do not need animal protein to build up their muscles. The others opt for more aggressive measures by staging a vigil at a slaughterhouse, which leads to a counter-protest from farmers, who feel their livelihood is being threatened.

Who is hosting Veganville?

The presenters of Veganville include fitness coach Korin Sutton, food blogger Rikki Lemmon, entrepreneur Jodi Anderson, activist Joey Carbstrong and actor Dan Sheppard.

Where is Veganville filmed?

The documentary is filmed in Merthyr Tydfil, a village in South Wales.