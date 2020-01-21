Perfectly timed as many people across the country attempt the challenge of “veganuary,” the BBC is currently airing a programme all about the plant-based way of life.

Veganville sees a group of passionate vegans move up to a small town in Wales, where they will try to convince the locals to cut animal produce out of their diet.

Here’s everything you need to know about Veganville…

When is Veganville on TV?

Veganville airs on BBC One at 10.35pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020. All episodes can be watched on BBC iPlayer, where it originally aired as part of BBC Three’s programming lineup.

What is Veganville on BBC One about?

In tonight’s final episode, the group sets up a stall at a local farmers’ market, offering visitors a taste of vegan food – as well as a toy dog on a barbecue smothered in fake blood. Joey has an encounter with a woman who wants to find a way to provide nutritious and affordable meals for her two children, and the meeting leads him to reassess his approach to activism

Who is hosting Veganville?

The presenters of Veganville include fitness coach Korin Sutton, food blogger Rikki Lemmon, entrepreneur Jodi Anderson, activist Joey Carbstrong and actor Dan Sheppard.

Where is Veganville filmed?

The documentary is filmed in Merthyr Tydfil, a village in South Wales.