Everything you need to know about this year's MCN London Motorcycle Show

The best opportunity for Londoners to get up close to all the latest motorcycles, motorcycle stars and accessories on their doorstep – with exciting live action thrown into the mix – happens this month, at the ExCeL Centre in the Docklands.

The capital’s largest motorcycling event, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show runs from February 14-16. Alongside the latest machines from 18 of the world’s leading manufacturers, visitors will be able to see daring live action racing, rare classic machines and biking celebrities.

Manufacturers AJS, BMW, CCM, CF Moto, Ducati, ECOOTER, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian, Kawasaki, KTM, Mutt Motorcycles, MV Agusta, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Triumph, Yamaha and Zero will all be showcasing the latest 2020 machines.

This year the show will also be celebrating the colourful life of Britain’s most famous motorcycle racer, Barry Sheene. In a UK exclusive, nine of his legendary race machines (including his two title-winning bikes) are being flown in from Australia. Sheene’s fomer team mate Steve Parrish – and Suzuki chief technician during Sheene’s winning years – will also be on stage sharing insight and precious anecdotes.

Race fans will be kept entertained with a revamped Michelin Thunderdrome live action event once again taking over the centre of the show. The free-to-watch races will see the world’s fastest road racer, Peter Hickman, going head-to-head with fellow Isle of Man TT competitors John McGuiness, Michael Rutter and James Hillier. Guests can upgrade their visit by purchasing a VIP paddock pass, which as well as giving entry to the whole show, also gives access to the racing stars and a closer view of the action.

The Classic TT will officially be launched at the show, while in between races John McGuinness will be propping up the bar at his very own pub. The 23-times Isle of Man TT winner will be pulling pints and sharing tales from his incredible career with visitors throughout the weekend.

Following a recent report that 41 per cent of British motorcycle riders are wearing helmets that are over five years old, and well beyond the manufacturers’ recommended service life, MCN has launched a ‘UK Helmet Amnesty’. Everyone who brings their old helmet to the London show to have it destroyed will receive a free gift and the opportunity to purchase a new helmet at a bargain price. Visitors wanting to take part should sign up beforehand at helmetamnesty.com.

Riders looking for freedom will find plenty of inspiration in the Adventure Zone and Bonhams will be bringing rare and exotic machines from the legendary Giancarlo Morbidelli collection too. Meanwhile the National Motorcycle Museum will be breaking open the archives and bringing a host of exotic machines to the show.

Tickets for the three-day event are on sale now at an ‘early bird’ price of £18 per person when purchased online in advance. Children 15 and under can enter the show free of charge and the show offers free parking for visitors arriving by bike. More show information can be found at mcnmotorcycleshow.com.

David Williams can be found Tweeting at @djrwilliams