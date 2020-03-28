Everything you need to know about the Crime-anthology series, Dirty John season 2: Trailer for the show is out! Check it out here..

The crime anthology based on true incident, Dirty John is going to be back on the screens with its second season. The show is about the real life story of Broderick. The title for season 2 is Dirty John- The Betty Broderick Story. Read the full article to get all the details about the show.

What is the AIR date for Dirty John season 2?

The fans are really excited for the second season but the release date of the show is not yet announced by the showmakers. But we know that the production of the series’s second season has started. So the release date must be nearby.

Who all are there in the cast of Dirty John season 2?

The two main leads for the second season are Amanda Peet and Christian Slater. Peet’s previous shows are Identity and A Whole Nine Yards. She will be seen as Betty Broderick. And Slater will play the role of Dan, her husband. But we do not know about Linda Kolkena’s role. In addition to these, the directing team of the show has only women in it, namely, Maggie Kiley, Meera Menon, Shannon Kohli, and Cunningham.

Is there a trailer for Dirty John season 2?

Trailer for season two of the show has recently released. It gives us the first look of Amanda Peet as Broderick. She lives a peperfectife until she finds out that her husband, Dan is creating on her. They then go to the court for getting a divorce. The drama has a lot more things because it does not end here.

What will happen in the Dirty John season 2 (Plot)?

The show will basically revolve around marriage, dissolution, and divorce problems. Moreover, the episodes are inspired from law and orders.