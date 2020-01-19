everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-conference-championship-games

The NFL conference championship games are Sunday, and Patriots fans will be excused if they haven’t paid too close attention to the matchups.

After all, this year marks the first time since 2011 that the Patriots aren’t participating. The closest thing New Englanders have to a rooting interest is following Titans coach Mike Vrabel and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, both former Patriots.

And these are not your usual championship game participants. Three of the four teams didn’t even make the playoffs last year — Green Bay, San Francisco, and Tennessee. The Chiefs are in back-to-back championship games for the first time in the franchise’s 60 years.