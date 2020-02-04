everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-$20b-frontier-oilsands-mine-as-liberal-decision-looms

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is facing calls to either approve or reject the $20-billion Frontier oilsands mine, for which a final decision is expected by end of month.

Teck Resources, the Vancouver-based mining firm that proposed the project, announced on Monday that it would seek to reach “carbon neutrality” by 2050, an effort viewed by some observers as a way to provide cushion for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet as it prepares to release the decision.

The issue reflects a wider bid by the Trudeau government to support both environmental and economic interests in the country — an increasingly fraught balancing act as opinions on climate policy remain deeply divided. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Monday reiterated that cabinet was assessing the environmental damages tied to the project, and said it would consider whether the mine aligns with its broader climate targets.

“There’s no way around that,” he told reporters following Question Period.

A number of significant questions remain. Can the Liberals justify its approval? And can an oil producer really claim net-zero emissions? Here we provide the basics on a large and complicated oilsands mega mine.

What is the Frontier oilsands mine?

Frontier is an open-pit mine that would be built across 24,000 acres of boreal forest, 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta. At full capacity, the project could churn out 260,000 barrels of bitumen every day, or roughly nine per cent of Canada’s daily oilsands production.

Why the hard feelings?

The Frontier project, like the oilsands industry more generally, has elicited strong reactions from across the political spectrum. Deep resentments in some Western provinces would likely explode if Ottawa rejected the project.

Frustrations have been building in Alberta and Saskatchewan over a 15-year failure to build major pipeline infrastructure, largely due to regulatory and legal delays, which has lowered prices for Canadian crude. Meanwhile, officials in the federal environment industry say sentiments can run equally as strong in Quebec and elsewhere, with people calling for a rejection of Frontier amid what they view as a climate crisis.

Would Frontier hamper government’s climate goals?

Environmental groups say the project is inconsistent with Canada’s climate targets. Even after introducing a controversial carbon tax on consumers, the Trudeau government, not unlike governments before it, is set to fall short of Canada’s Paris agreements. Meanwhile, the Alberta government has retained a hard cap on oilsands emissions at 100 million tonnes per year.

Frontier is expected to emit 4.1 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per annum, which leaves plenty of room under the provincial cap (current oilsands-related emissions are around 70 million tonnes per year). But environmentalists warn that approving the project would make Ottawa’s faraway goal even more far away. They also say it would lock in future oilsands expansion, providing a kind of social licence to heavy oil producers to continue broadening their operations at a time when, according to some, the industry should be phased out.

Can an oil producer really reach “net-zero” emissions?

It depends how generously you wish to categorize “net-zero.” Tech Resources on Monday said it had already cut GHG emissions at its operations by 289,000 tonnes since 2011, the equivalent of taking 88,000 cars off the road.

It’s a significant reduction, much of it coming through efforts like those at its copper mining operations in Chile, where the firm has invested heavily in solar installations and battery operated machinery as a way to drive down emissions. Its Chilean Quebrada Blanca mine now draws 30 per cent of its power from a collection of 50,000 solar panels, covering the area of 100 football fields, the company says. But it is still well short of millions of tonnes in GHGs that would come from its Frontier project alone (Teck also has a stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine, operated by Suncor Energy).

The rest of the reductions would likely come from softer, more abstract offsets. Mining firms sometimes claim emissions reductions through their extraction of lithium, copper, metallurgical steel and other commodities, because they are used in the production of green technologies like wind turbines and solar panels. However, environmental groups often dismiss such claims, saying they risk the “double counting” of emissions, rather strictly attributing upstream emissions to given project or company.

Will Teck actually build the mine?

Even if approved, Frontier would face slim profit margins in current oil markets. Some analysts have cast doubt on whether Teck would actually move ahead with the project at all, considering its steep construction costs and a prolonged slump in oil prices.

When Frontier was first proposed, the price for West Texas Intermediate, an American crude oil benchmark, was around US$100, compared with US$55 today. A collapse in oil prices in mid-2014 marked a fundamental shift in how private equity firms viewed energy investment, as they began favouring light oil projects offering quicker returns, particularly U.S. shale producers operating in Texas and New Mexico.

According to estimates by Teck, which were dissected in a recent Twitter thread by energy analyst Andrew Leach, the company would need prices in the US$75 range to make a viable return on investment, and would require prices to continue rising from there.

Today, most new oilsands expansions tend to use steam-driven methods, which can tap into deeper-lying formations, and can be built in smaller iterations than a massive open-pit mine. Some estimates suggest smaller-scale steam projects could make up 70 per cent of future oilsands growth, as producers defer on major mines and instead look to nimbler and more modest growth options.

• Email: jsnyder@postmedia.com | Twitter: jesse_snyder