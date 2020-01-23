everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-2020-grammys

Singer Alicia Keys returns to host the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

Will behind-the-scenes controversy torpedo Sunday’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards? On Tuesday, suspended chief of the Recording Academy Deborah Dugan filed a complaint of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Dugan alleges that general counsel Joel Katz, a powerful attorney in the music industry, sexually harassed her and that the Recording Academy—which oversees the Grammys—wanted to hire former chief Neil Portnow as a consultant despite rape claims levied against him. In the filing, Dugan goes on to describe the Grammys as a “boys club” that marginalizes minorities and rigs the winners. The bombshell story has cast a shadow over music’s biggest night.

Still, audiences are expected to tune in as the Grammys are typically the second most-watched annual awards show behind the Academy Awards. Performers at this year’s ceremony include Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato, who is returning to the stage for the first time since 2018.

SEE ALSO: The 2020 Oscar Nominees Have Arrived

High-profile nominations in the top categories include:

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” (Bon Iver)

“Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish)

“7 Rings” (Ariana Grande)

“Hard Place” (H.E.R.)

“Talk” (Khalid)

“Old Town Road” (Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)

“Sunflower” (Post Malone & Swae Lee)

Album of the Year

I,I (Bon Iver)

Norman Fing Rockwell (Lana Del Rey)

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (Billie Eilish)

Thank U, Next (Ariana Grande)

I Used to Know Her (H.E.R.)

7 (Lil Nas X)

Cuz I Love You Deluxe (Lizzo)

Father of the Bride (Vampire Weekend)

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” (H.E.R.)

“Lover” (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fing Rockwell” (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

The easiest way you’ll be able to live-stream the Grammys via computer or mobile platform is through the primetime network’s streaming platform CBS All Access. The Grammys will begin Sunday night at 7: 30 p.m. ET and the app is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Hulu Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Roku, Xbox One, and YouTube TV. CBS All Access runs $5.99 per month with ads and $9.99 per month for an ad-free tier. But the platform also offers a 7-day free trial in case you are committed to live-streaming Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.