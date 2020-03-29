Taimur is the most loved star kid

Everything You Need To Know About Paparazzi Favourite Star-Kid Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan loves to pose for paparazzi. He is the youngest cutie-pie of B-Town. At a very young age, he has won several hearts for his cuteness. Whenever he steps out, he is followed by paparazzi and he is the Favourite kid of paparazzi. Paparazzi gives him more attention rather than other celebrities as he is the king of cuteness and amazes us with his naughty smile. He is the Chotta Nawab of industry.

Taimur is just three years old. He is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He was born on 20 December 2016. He loves to irritate his mom and nanny by running here and there. He is the little munchkin who has stolen several hearts. He has earned fame through his cuteness. He is the most-talked star kid in Bollywood. He is born in most prominent actors and fabulous family. He is loved by everyone and paparazzi follows him everyone and clicks his pictures as he is too cute and adorable.

Check out some amazing pictures of Taimur Ali Khan

