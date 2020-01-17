everything-you-need-to-know-about-monty-don’s-american-gardens

Monty Don is on the move from his own garden to explore what American outside spaces have to offer in this new series on BBC Two.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new show from the Gardeners’ World host…

What’s Monty Don’s American Gardens about?

The second episode sees Monty head south, where he’ll learn more about early US history while visiting President Thomas Jefferson’s vegetable plot. The patch of land where one of the country’s founding fathers sought seeds and plants is not the only remarkable green place the horticulturist will visit. His travels will take him to Miami’s Renaissance gardens, a re-creation of the time period’s opulence and splendour. He’ll also meet an orchid hunter before moving to New Orleans and visiting the birthplace of jazz.

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Jane Rackham says:

“Put aside all memories of Monty’s Italian and Paradise series with their structured and manicured gardens, because in America many gardens he visits are inspired by the wide open spaces of the prairies. Covering acres of ground these enormous swathes of wild planting seem to evolve organically, controlled by nature rather than the gardener.

But on his travels Monty does find other horticultural styles, such as an urban rooftop vegetable plot in Brooklyn, a glitzy, theatrical garden in Philadelphia featuring extravagant dancing fountains, and a suburban garden with white picket fences and neatly mown lawn. Maybe American gardens can’t be pigeonholed after all.”

What time is Monty Don’s American Gardens on TV?

The second episode of Monty Don’s American Gardens airs on BBC Two at 8.30pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

It will be available to stream shortly afterwards on BBC iPlayer.