everything-you-need-to-know-about-‘fast-and-furious-9’,-it’s-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-why-was-han-dishonored?

Though the critical reception for the Fast and Furious series hasn’t been great recently, The seventh and eight parts of the series have grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, so it is no surprise to see that a ninth part of the popular franchise is releasing soon.

The tenth film of the series is already in the production stage and coming soon after the release of Fast and Furious 9.

Release Date Fast And Furious 9

Initially, the release was scheduled for April of 2019, but now Fast and Furious 9 will soon hit the big screen on May 22 of 2020. Pre-production for the ninth installment of the series began in London in February 2019, featuring Vin Diesel.

The eight movies released min 2017, and fans have had to wait three years for another part. As we said above, the 10th and final films are being planned for release in 2021.

The Cast of Fast And Furious 9

John Cena is coming to the series as a “master thief, assassin, high-performance driver,” And, plot twist: He’s Dom’s brother! Charlize Theron’s villain, back from Fast 8, and is looking to use their sibling rivalry to her advantage.

Charlize Theron is returning as Cipher. The actress shared the first image of Cipher, the villainous cyber-terrorist first introduced in The Fate of the Furious, as she’ll appear in Fast & Furious 9.

Cardi B will also be surprisingly joining the cast, which was confirmed by a video posted by Vin Diesel.

Sun Kang will also be returning as Han as introduced in Fast and Furious 3: Tokyo Drift.

A bigger surprise is Jordana Brewster‘s return as Mia Toretto, Dominic’s sister, and the mother of Brian O’Conner’s children. Brewster’s character exited the franchise alongside Brian at the end of Furious 7

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel are back as Dominic, Letty, Tej, Roman, and Ramsey.

The Storyline

Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon.

This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob played by John Cena.

Why is Han Coming Back?

Han’s character was played up by “Sung Kang.” Who was introduced in the Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Han dies in an explosion of his car in the film, but in classic Fast and Furious fashion, he proved so popular that he came back for the next three movies

In a post-credit scene in Fast and Furious 6, it’s was seem that his car wreck was arranged by Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, who was the villain of Furious 7. There was no mention about Han or his death, and Shaw went from villain to hero throughout just a single film.

Sooner, He also became the co-lead in Hobbs & Shaw film series. One of the most popular characters in the franchise, whose memory now seems to be forgotten by people. But in a recent interview with Comic Book, series scribe Chris Morgan finally acknowledged the fan outcry for justice.

“I came in on Tokyo Drift. I’m a massive fan of that character and Sung Kan throughout the films; there’s a big arc and a debt that’s owed.” Morgan also said, “And I would say for an audience, everybody involved in the films, love all of our characters. We’re aware of all the character arcs, and what needs to get paid and where we’re going. And I would say to the audience, wait”.