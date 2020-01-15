Bradley Walsh is one of the most infectious personalties on TV, proving a popular figure whether he be presenting, acting or even singing.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, then, that Breaking Dad – a series which sees him get up to all sorts of shenanigans while travelling with his actor son Barney – proved such a hit when it aired last year.

It’s now returned for a second series, here’s everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad…

When is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on TV?

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad airs on ITV at 8pm on Wednesday 15th January. You can catch up with last week’s episode on ITV Hub, while it will continue next Wednesday at the same time.

What is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad on BBC One about?

On tonight’s episode, the pair head to the Great Smoky Mountains on the Tennessee-North Carolina border, where they go canoeing on the iconic rapids that featured in the film Deliverance.

With Bradley left in need of a whisky, they head to a Hillbilly Jam for a nightcap and to experience the mountain tradition of clog dancing, before the pair try their hand at chopping wood with some competitive lumberjacks and taking to the woods to search for a mythical mountain beast.

Who is the narrator on Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad?

They might present rival tea-time quiz shows, but here Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong are collaborators, with the Pointless host lending his voice to the narration for the series.

Where is Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad filmed?

The series is filmed across the United States as the father and son duo complete their road trip, with previous locations including LA, Texas and Florida.