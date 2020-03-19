everything-you-don’t-already-know-about-coronavirus

Coronavirus: Outbreak, Lockdown, and Eyes on the Cure

LN Trend Team:- November 17 th , the Chinese government reported the first case of COVID-19 – an infectious disease caused by a virus named Coronavirus. On December 31 st , the headlines stated a mysterious outbreak of severe pneumonia in Wuhan city of China. After then, the number of cases seemed to explode overnight. Sadly today, at least 8,911 people worldwide have died due to this, and more than 217,027 people have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The virus firstly detected in the Wuhan, and now the entire world is under its attack.

Unpredictably, more cases are now being reporting outside China than inside. The UK government is preparing for a significant rise in cases. Currently, there is no vaccine available to protect humans against this virus. However, about 32 companies and academic institutions are working on creating a coronavirus vaccine.

Efforts

Researchers have developed a vaccine and started experimenting on animals and humans.

The research company in the US city of Seattle – the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute, has injected 45 volunteers last week to test the vaccine’s safety. 45-year-old, Jennifer Haller is the first person, and one of the 45 volunteers given two injections 28 days apart. Seattle is not alone; a team of scientists at the University of Queensland announced in January that they are working on the vaccine. The team part of an international vaccine development group called the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) is also functioning around the clock to come up with the cure.

The Protection Percentage

The new vaccine will not be less successful in older people because of the aged immune

system – the vaccine does not respond well to immunization. The vaccine prevents infections, but as of now, the best way of preventing yourself is to maintain healthy hygiene. Some anti- viral drugs used in clinical trials, but we cannot say for sure that if any of these will work.

For now, please follow the preventive precautions and stay home to help the health

departments fight corona.