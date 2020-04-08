Now Playing

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of YOU. Read at your own risk!]Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) isn’t done making us watch TV through our fingers just yet. A third season of YOU was officially announced by Netflix in January, and the deliciously bingeable series is already shaping up to have an intense Season 3.

Following the shocking events of YOU Season 2’s finale, Joe’s very existence is about to change, but will the slightly reformed cyberstalker fall back into old habits? Let’s take a look at everything we know about YOU Season 3 so far.It’s coming next year. Netflix has confirmed that YOU Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2021. It is unclear at this time whether the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns will affect that timeline, but the writers for YOU have been using virtual workplaces to create their scripts for Season 3.

Just checking in during these interesting times. We have been adapting to #WFH by running the writers’ room virtually. And with that, we’ve gained some new producers. In the coming days, we’ll be introducing you to all of them. First up, meet our new Executive Producer, Harold pic.twitter.com/ADQg1GeRFd— youwriters (@youwriters) March 18, 2020 It will be 10 episodes long. The new season, like each of the first two, will consist of 10 episodes. At least two stars are coming back. Once again, Badgley will be back as Joe Goldberg, and the streaming service has also confirmed that Victoria Pedretti will reprise her role as Love Quinn. This news probably won’t surprise fans who’ve made it through Season 2. In the finale, Joe learned that Love was more like him than he thought — a dynamic that’s sure to be explored more in Season 3 — and the two settled into a new home for a more tranquil (and, hopefully, murder-free) life together with a baby girl on the way. The behind-the-scenes team will return, too. Executive producers Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will be back to oversee the new season, and Gamble will continue to serve as showrunner.The new neighbor is apparently going to play a role. Although details about the plot of YOU Season 3 have not been revealed, Netflix has hinted that the season will address the most burning question after Season 2: the identity of the new woman Joe was eyeing across the fence in the final sequence. In a tweet accompanying the announcement of Season 3, the show’s official social media channel teased, “See you soon, neighbor.” There’s one thing we know for sure about the mystery woman though: she’s not Joe’s long-lost mom. Penn Badgley, who debunked the fan favorite theory in an interview with Bustle, said, “She’s definitely not his mom, I can say that.”A third book may or may not factor in. YOU’s first season, which originally debuted on Lifetime, was based on Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 book of the same name, while YOU Season 2 was based on her 2016 sequel, Hidden Bodies. Kepnes is currently working on the third novel in the series, and the author has confirmed that she’s “almost done” writing the story. It remains to be seen whether or not Kepnes’ new book will serve as the backbone for Season 3, but at least in the literary version of events, Kepnes has said we’ll see Joe hit the library more in the next leg of the story. Kepnes is also writing a fourth book in the series as well, so Season 3 may not be the end of this story. YOU Seasons 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Netflix. Victoria Pedretti and Penn Badgley, YOUPhoto: Beth Dubber/Netflix