everything-we-know-about-tory-lanez’s-new-album-‘new-toronto-3’

Artist: Tory Lanez

Album: New Toronto 3

Release Date: April 10

Tracklist: Lanez has yet to reveal the tracklist for New Toronto 3, although he has shared a string of singles, including the recently-released “Do the Most.” Reports suggest Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign will be featured on the project.

Artwork: The cover art for New Toronto 3 features Lanez holding his son. He shared the artwork on March 30, while simultaneously announcing the premiere of his “Do the Most” music video.

Editor’s Notes: Tory Lanez is prepping the release of his final project under Interscope. New Toronto 3 will serve as the third installment in the series of the same name and a followup to 2019’s Chixtape 5.

Lanez released his first New Toronto tape in 2015 as a part of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series. New Toronto 2 then arrived on New Year’s Day in 2017.

The Canadian singer/rapper previously suggested that a breakup influenced New Toronto 3. “I’m definitely getting over a girl that I felt did me wrong,” he told NME. “But also friends that I feel like the flame has blown out on our relationships. Just people doing me dirty, man.”

He went on to describe the project as cold-hearted yet motivational. “Sometimes you feel like you’ve got a dark cloud over your head and things aren’t going right for you, but if you put on this project then it’s gonna motivate you and make you feel like you’ve got to get up and do something,” Lanez added.

Be sure to check back with us for more on Tory Lanez’s upcoming album, New Toronto 3.

Not NYC, not LA.

Follow

Highsnobiety Music

What To Read Next