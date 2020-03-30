everything-we-know-about-thundercat’s-new-album-‘it-is-what-it-is’

Artist: Thundercat

Album: It Is What It Is

Release Date: April 3, 2020

Tracklist: 1. Lost In Space / Great Scott / 22-26

2. Innerstellar Love

3. I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole)

4. Black Qualls (feat. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino)

5. Miguel’s Happy Dance

6. How Sway

7. Funny Thing

8. Overseas (feat. Zack Fox)

9. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King Of The Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B)

14. Existential Dread

15. It Is What It Is (feat. Pedro Martins)

Artwork:

Eddie Alcazar

Editor’s Notes: Stephen Bruner, better known by his stage name Thundercat, is gearing up to release his new album, It Is What It Is. Serving as his fourth studio album, the project is scheduled to arrive on Friday, April 3, via Brainfeeder.

“This album is about love, loss, life and the ups and downs that come with that,” Bruner said. “It’s a bit tongue-in-cheek, but at different points in life you come across places that you don’t necessarily understand… some things just aren’t meant to be understood.”

Executive produced by Bruner and Flying Lotus, It Is What It Is features previously released singles “Black Qualls” with Steve Lacy and funk icon Steve Arrington, “Dragonball Durag,” and Mac Miller tribute “Fair Chance” with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Thundercat has also already shared a video for “Dragonball Durag” starring HAIM, Kali Uchis, and Quinta Brunson.

Alongside the aforementioned features, the album boasts contributions from Childish Gambino, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD, Louis Cole, and Zack Fox.

Thundercat’s previously announced North American and European tours in support of It Is What It Is have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dates will be rescheduled, however.

You can pre-order It Is What It Is here.

