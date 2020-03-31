everything-we-know-about-the-upcoming-joe-exotic-tv-show

Title: The spin-off series doesn’t have a name yet, but is presumedly titled Joe Exotic.

Network: TBC

Release Date: So far, there isn’t a confirmed release date.

Director: The director is still unknown, but Kate McKinnon is expected to executive produce the series, to be developed at Universal Content Production.

Cast: As reported by TV Line in the fall, McKinnon will be playing the role of Carole Baskin, the Big Cats Rescue CEO, and Joe Exotic’s arch-nemesis. There’s still no word on who’s going to be portraying Exotic.

Plot: The series will be an adaptation of the Joe Exotic: Tiger King podcast, following the feud between Baskin and Exotic.

Editor’s Notes: Just last week, Netflix’s true crime docu-series Tiger King took the internet by storm. Soon, Joe Exotic fans will be treated to a whole new scripted series inspired by the “Tiger King.”

The upcoming limited series will be developed by Universal Content Production, the same production house behind Homecoming and Dirty John. Similar to Dirty John, the series will be an adaption of a Wondery podcast — Joe Exotic: Tiger King.

Not much is known about the cast, but comedian Kate McKinnon will be portraying Carole Baskin, the CEO of Big Cats Rescue who learns about Exotic’s big cats breeding. McKinnon is also set to executive produce the series.

Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming series