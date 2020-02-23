everything-we-know-about-the-power-spinoffs

Now Playing

100 Best Shows: Power Cast Says Thank You to Fans

Next Up

Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Power ended its six season run in February, but the cult crime story will live on…and on, and on. Starz has a total of four spin-offs in the works, each of them examining the lives of the people affected by James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) after (and in one case, before) his demise in Season 6. Courtney A. Kemp’s drama, about a notorious drug dealer and nightlife king whose goal of going straight always eluded his grasp, became Starz biggest hit in its tenure — at one point second only in ratings to Game of Thrones. Some 11,000 people packed into Madison Square to see the Season 6 premiere, so it’s no wonder Starz wants to keep Power pumping for as long as possible. Luckily Kemp has plenty of ideas; the Power-verse includes four shows that make Power’s secondary players the focal point of all new stories and has characters from shows appearing in others via many crossovers, just like Marvel. Here’s everything we know about the coming Power spinoffs.

Power Book II: GhostPower Book II: Ghost picks up just hours after the events of the finale, which saw Ghost die at his son’s hand. As revealed in the trailers, Power Book II: Ghost focuses on Tariq’s (Michael Rainey) life in college — which he must complete in order to get his inheritance — and, presumably, his attempts to get his mom Tasha out of prison. Mary J. Blige stars as a “businesswoman,” Kemp told TV Guide (but we’re assuming that means badass gangster) while Method Man will play a serious, hard-driving prosecutor Davis Maclean, a character who is attracted to the NYC underworld run by Blige’s character. His shaky past may make his work complicated. Kemp and 50 Cent will serve as executive producers on all of the upcoming series.Stars: Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Naturi Naughton, Michael Rainey, Gianni Paolo (as Tariq’s roommate Brayden), Shane Johnson as Saxe; Quincy Tyler Bernstine as defense attorney Tameika Robinson, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonedeo as Diana Tejada. Others cast members Daniel Bellomy as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross, Paige Hurd as Lauren, Melanie Liburd as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, and Justin McManus as Jabari Reynolds. Premieres: Summer 2020 Michael Rainey Jr., TariqPhoto: Starz Power Book III: Raising KananSet in the ’90s, Raising Kanan will follow the early life of Power’s Kanan Stark (played by 50 Cent in the flagship drama). Patina Miller stars as Kanan’s mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cold, hard, fierce and deadly woman who sometimes wonders if she loves Kanan for who he is, or if she loves him because he’s an extension of herself. Stars: Omar Epps in a non-disclosed role; Patina Miller. Premieres: TBD Power Book IV: InfluenceInfluence has Larenz Tate reprising his role as Rashad Tate for a series about the politician’s barred pursuit of power.Stars: Larenz TatePremieres: TBD Rotimi, Larenz Tate, Omari HardwickPhoto: Myles Aronowitz, STARZ Power Book V: ForceJoseph Sikora will also return as Tommy Egan in Power Book V: Force which will chronicle Tommy’s journey after he left New York and headed to LA (just as we previously predicted).Stars: Joseph SikoraPremieres: TBD Photo: Starz