Everything We Know About Lucifer Season 5 So Far

Now Playing

Watch Lucifer Stars Sing Justin Bieber

Next Up

Modern Love Cast Reveals Dating Deal Breakers

Lucifer is the little show that could. Ostensibly a buddy-cop procedural with grace notes of biblical drama, the comic book-based show is also the most self-aware and hilariously batty show on television. It is so delightfully wicked that it was saved by Netflix after it was canceled by Fox — and the show’s resurrection on the streaming giant kicked off its most high-octane era yet. With Season 4’s massive cliffhanger, which involved a real Deckerstar kiss before Lucifer returned to Hell to save the world, it’s undoubtedly going to be a wild ride when the show returns for Season 5. Although we don’t know a lot about the new season yet, here’s everything we know so far.

Lucifer Knows It’s Extra As Hell, and That’s Exactly Why We Love It It was announced as the show’s final season (but might not be). Unfortunately, all blessed things must come to an end eventually, and when Lucifer was renewed for a fifth season, the renewal came with the news that Season 5 would be its last. Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich said in a statement to TVLine that they’re “incredibly thankful to Netflix for… letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms.” They also revealed they’ve known how they wanted to open the final season “literally since we started Season 4.” However, in February 2020, TVLine reported that Netflix may be in talks to extend the series beyond the ostensibly “final” season. Netflix did not respond to TV Guide’s request for comment.

Production was suspended due to coronavirus. On March 13, Warner Bros. TV announced they were shutting down production on many of its shows that were currently filming or about to begin. That list of affected shows included Lucifer, per The Hollywood Reporter. There has been no date set for when the shows are expected to resume production. The main cast will be back: Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, D.B. Woodside, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, and Lesley-Ann Brandt are all returning for Season 5. Lucifer Photo: Netflix It has no official premiere date yet. But we’d bet that it’ll drop around May 2020, the same time of year as Season 4. Season 5 will be 16 episodes. Originally Netflix renewed the series for 10 episodes, but in August the streamer ordered six more, giving Lucifer fans a super-sized fifth season. It will be split in two halves. Tom Ellis, who plays the eponymous cheeky devil, announced on The Kelly Clarkson Show that Season 5 will be split in two, releasing eight episodes at a time. We know the title of the premiere. Thanks to the Lucifer writers, we know “Really Sad Devil Man” is the title of the Season 5 premiere, and if that is any indication, the writers are really going to give the people what they want. All fans want to see is sad Tom Ellis looking beautiful on his hell throne.What? A sad 😈 guy? Who could that be @jkning ? 🤔 #LuciferSeason5 #lucifer pic.twitter.com/MRLsCGoBNV— Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) August 29, 2019 In fact, we know the titles of multiple episodes. The Lucifer Writers Twitter account has been releasing clues periodically so fans can guess the titles of the show’s episodes. In addition to the Season 5 premiere, we know the titles of Episodes 2-7 already. They are: Episode 2: “Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!” Episode 3: “¡Diablo!” Episode 4: “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken” Episode 5: “Detective Amenadiel” Episode 6 is “Bluballz” Episode 7: “Our Mojo” There will be a noir episode. Episode 4 will be set in the 1940s in an alternate universe, and it will be filmed in black and white, giving the whole thing a noir feel. We’ll also get two musical numbers in this episode, including a duet between Lucifer and his eternal sidekick and confidante, Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt). “I do sing with Tom, which is something I know that the fans really wanted,” Brandt told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a beautiful, beautiful rendition of one of my favorite songs and a classic and has incredible American vocals, and we pay homage to that era and time.” There will be a full-blown musical episode too. The noir episode isn’t the only special hour headed our way. A full-blown musical episode will kick off the second half of Season 5. Entertainment Weekly reports the musical episode will be the ninth episode of the season, titled “Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam,” and feature far more than just two musical numbers. Entertainment Weekly also reports that ’80s popstar Debbie Gibson will guest star in the musical episode as Shelly Bitner, a controlling helicopter mother who won’t let her teenage son JJ have any say in his own future. And yes, she will be singing! Lucifer Is Finally Getting a Musical Episode, and It Sounds Trippy as Hell We’ll see a lot more of hell. DB Woodside told Entertainment Weekly that, “There’s something going on, on Earth that Amenadiel is not able to handle by himself.” Considering he’s a new father, the “otherworldly reason for him to visit Hell” likely has to do with protecting his half-angel, half-human son Charlie. EW also premiered a delighted first look of Amenadiel in what looks like Lucifer cosplay. But hey, DB Woodside in a sharp suit, who’s complaining. Season 5 will be introducing a new character named Donovan Glover. Netflix announced on Twitter that they had cast Matthew Bohrer for the role, but so far we have no other details as to whether Donovan is a friend or foe. Perhaps he’s the otherworldly threat Woodside was referring to?First new casting announcement for #LuciferSeason5 with Matthew Bohrer (@MatthewBohrer) playing Donovan Glover. pic.twitter.com/9Pu9RrJKA9— What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 23, 2019 Eve (Inbar Lavi) will return for Season 5. Lavi will appear as Eve in the fifth season, Entertainment Weekly announced in February, and she’ll come face to face with a heartbroken Maze. Fans will recall that despite the romantic attraction between the two, Eve left town at the end of Season 4 to find out who she was outside of a relationship. “A reunion between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly, right?” Modrovich and Henderson teased to EW. Tricia Helfer will also be back. Although Helfer will be back, we’re not quite sure if she’s still Charlotte. A first look from TVLine shows the actress in a 50s housewife ensemble and while she may have played the Devil’s mother, she’s never looked like this before on the show. To be honest, it doesn’t matter who Helfer is playing, though; she’s a delight in every role. We’ll finally meet God. Season 5 will introduce us to the one character that has been ever-present in the DNA of the show but has never actually appeared on-screen. Entertainment Weekly announced that Dennis Haysbert has been cast to play God for multiple episodes, and we cannot wait for all the daddy issues to unfold!God is gorgeous. @DennisHaysbert so good having you with us this season. @LuciferNetflix pic.twitter.com/HbsakflJ0u— 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) January 16, 2020 Lucifer Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.