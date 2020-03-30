everything-to-stream-on-netflix-this-monthbased-on-your-quarantine-mood

As we practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, streaming services feel more essential than ever. But there is good news for those in need of something fresh to watch — a new month has arrived, and with it a selection of brand new Netflix titles.

Whether your family is in dire need of a break from a song of ice and fire, or you’d prefer a temporary mental vacation from the seemingly endless cycle of terrible news, these new April titles are sure to hit the spot.

If You Need A Laugh

Nailed It!

Available Apr. 1

Many restaurants and eateries have made temporary adjustments to their hours and offerings, which has likely left you taking on the role of head chef. If your culinary skills aren’t as polished as you had hoped, Nailed It! is sure to provide reassurance that you’re not alone. Back for its fourth season, the baking competition series features three amateur chefs facing off in a round of seemingly impossible challenges.

Community

Available Apr. 1

Once airing on NBC, Community, starring Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Gillian Jacobs, earned a cult-following after it was pulled off the air in 2014. Much to the delight of fans, it was later revived on the since-shuttered Yahoo Screen for a final season. The show centers on the often hilarious misadventures of students at the fictional Greendale Community College, and with running gags, frequent pop culture references, and a number of special guest stars, this is one that’s sure to leave you laughing.

Coffee & Kareem

Available Apr. 3

Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star as James Coffee and Vanessa Manning, a couple torn apart due to a fake breakup orchestrated by Manning’s 12-year-old son, Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). Kareem unknowingly relies on a band of criminal masterminds to help scare off officer Coffee, and from there, things completely fall apart, leaving both families in some unexpected danger. In order to save the day, Kareem and Coffee will have to work together. As expected, that doesn’t exactly go as planned.

Never Have I Ever

Available Apr. 26

Seventeen-year-old Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her acting debut in Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age comedy based on the real life childhood of actress Mindy Kaling. The show centers on Ramakrishnan’s character, Devi Vishwakumar — a teenager with major spunk and some apparent concerns about what awaits her at the start of a new school year.

If You’re Babysitting

#blackaf

Available Apr. 17

Former Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones stars in this new sitcom from director Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish. Although little is yet known about the series, Barris, who also stars in the series, did confirm to Deadline that he hopes the show will serve as a “reboot” of the traditional family sitcom formula.

Absurd Planet

Available Apr. 22

Admire the world from the comfort of your couch with the family-friendly documentary series, Absurd Planet. Unlike other nature documentaries, this series is all about admiring the weird and wonderful creatures that call our planet home. Take a trip around the world while still following social distancing guidelines.

The Willoughbys

Available Apr. 22

Based on the adventurous children’s book of the same name, The Willoughbys is an animated film starring Will Forte, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, and Alessia Cara. The delightful tale centers on the four Willoughby siblings and their attempts to prove that they can make it without the guidance of their selfish parents.

If You’re Craving Drama

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Available Apr. 1

Released in 2012, The Perks of Being a Wallflower stars Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Ezra Miller in the film version of author’s classic coming-of-age novel. The movie earned accolades from the Critics Choice Awards and GLAAD, as many applauded the film’s honest portrayal of mental illness and issues impacting members of the LGBTQ+ community. The film was also beloved by critics and viewers for its faithful adherence to the 1999 novel.

Tigertail

Available Apr. 10

A once estranged family pursues reconciliation in this story of a father’s journey from Taiwan to America. The film, starring John Cho, Christine Ko, Kunjune Li, and Tzi Ma centers on a multi-generational family, and many of the events depicted are based on director Alan Yang’s own life, Variety reports.

Dangerous Lies

Available Apr. 30

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes stars as a waitress who realizes her new caretaking job comes with some unexpected danger. After the elderly man she’s responsible for passes away, Mendes’s character, Katie Franklin, is named the sole heir to his fortune — and she suddenly finds herself pulled into a web of lies and murder.

If You Want to Learn While You Self-Isolate

The Runaways

Available Apr. 1

Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, and Alia Shawkat are among the stars of The Runaways, a biographical film centered on the popular rock band formed by Joan Jett in the 1970s. Released in 2010, the film received a mixed reception from critics, but its star studded cast coupled with the dramatic retelling of a once true story is sure to resonate.

Innocence Files

Available Apr. 15

This series centers around the work of the Innocence Network, a group of 67 organizations throughout the world that provide free legal and investigative services to those individuals that believe they are wrongly convicted. (It was also produced in conjunction with the Network.) For the series, special attention is given to eight cases that the Network worked to overturn. The show is split into three segments — The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution — which is intended to give viewers a full picture of the process required in proving one’s innocence.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Available Apr. 29

Nadiya Hussain, winner of the sixth season of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off, passes on some of her cooking tips and tricks in this show. The series will reportedly feature easy-to-follow recipes for time-strapped families, making this a perfect way to watch and learn how to make new dishes during quarantine.

Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

April 10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3

April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game

Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2020

April 4

American Odyssey: Season 1

April 8

Movie 43

April 15

21 and Over

April 16

Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5

April 17

Big Fat Liar

April 19

The Longest Yard

April 24

The Ugly Truth

April 29

National Treasure

April 30

A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit