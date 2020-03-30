everything-to-stream-on-netflix-this-monthbased-on-your-quarantine-mood

As we practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, streaming services feel more essential than ever. But there is good news for those in need of something fresh to watch — a new month has arrived, and with it a selection of brand new Netflix titles.
Whether your family is in dire need of a break from a song of ice and fire, or you’d prefer a temporary mental vacation from the seemingly endless cycle of terrible news, these new April titles are sure to hit the spot.
If You Need A Laugh
Nailed It!
Available Apr. 1
Many restaurants and eateries have made temporary adjustments to their hours and offerings, which has likely left you taking on the role of head chef. If your culinary skills aren’t as polished as you had hoped, Nailed It! is sure to provide reassurance that you’re not alone. Back for its fourth season, the baking competition series features three amateur chefs facing off in a round of seemingly impossible challenges.
Community
Available Apr. 1
Once airing on NBC, Community, starring Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Donald Glover, and Gillian Jacobs, earned a cult-following after it was pulled off the air in 2014. Much to the delight of fans, it was later revived on the since-shuttered Yahoo Screen for a final season. The show centers on the often hilarious misadventures of students at the fictional Greendale Community College, and with running gags, frequent pop culture references, and a number of special guest stars, this is one that’s sure to leave you laughing.
Coffee & Kareem
Available Apr. 3
Ed Helms and Taraji P. Henson star as James Coffee and Vanessa Manning, a couple torn apart due to a fake breakup orchestrated by Manning’s 12-year-old son, Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh). Kareem unknowingly relies on a band of criminal masterminds to help scare off officer Coffee, and from there, things completely fall apart, leaving both families in some unexpected danger. In order to save the day, Kareem and Coffee will have to work together. As expected, that doesn’t exactly go as planned.
Never Have I Ever
Available Apr. 26
Seventeen-year-old Maitreyi Ramakrishnan makes her acting debut in Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age comedy based on the real life childhood of actress Mindy Kaling. The show centers on Ramakrishnan’s character, Devi Vishwakumar — a teenager with major spunk and some apparent concerns about what awaits her at the start of a new school year.
If You’re Babysitting
#blackaf
Available Apr. 17
Former Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones stars in this new sitcom from director Kenya Barris, the creator of Black-ish. Although little is yet known about the series, Barris, who also stars in the series, did confirm to Deadline that he hopes the show will serve as a “reboot” of the traditional family sitcom formula.
Absurd Planet
Available Apr. 22
Admire the world from the comfort of your couch with the family-friendly documentary series, Absurd Planet. Unlike other nature documentaries, this series is all about admiring the weird and wonderful creatures that call our planet home. Take a trip around the world while still following social distancing guidelines.
The Willoughbys
Available Apr. 22
Based on the adventurous children’s book of the same name, The Willoughbys is an animated film starring Will Forte, Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski, and Alessia Cara. The delightful tale centers on the four Willoughby siblings and their attempts to prove that they can make it without the guidance of their selfish parents.
If You’re Craving Drama
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Available Apr. 1
Released in 2012, The Perks of Being a Wallflower stars Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, and Ezra Miller in the film version of author’s classic coming-of-age novel. The movie earned accolades from the Critics Choice Awards and GLAAD, as many applauded the film’s honest portrayal of mental illness and issues impacting members of the LGBTQ+ community. The film was also beloved by critics and viewers for its faithful adherence to the 1999 novel.
Tigertail
Available Apr. 10
A once estranged family pursues reconciliation in this story of a father’s journey from Taiwan to America. The film, starring John Cho, Christine Ko, Kunjune Li, and Tzi Ma centers on a multi-generational family, and many of the events depicted are based on director Alan Yang’s own life, Variety reports.
Dangerous Lies
Available Apr. 30
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes stars as a waitress who realizes her new caretaking job comes with some unexpected danger. After the elderly man she’s responsible for passes away, Mendes’s character, Katie Franklin, is named the sole heir to his fortune — and she suddenly finds herself pulled into a web of lies and murder.
If You Want to Learn While You Self-Isolate
The Runaways
Available Apr. 1
David Moir/Apparition/Everett Collection
Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning, and Alia Shawkat are among the stars of The Runaways, a biographical film centered on the popular rock band formed by Joan Jett in the 1970s. Released in 2010, the film received a mixed reception from critics, but its star studded cast coupled with the dramatic retelling of a once true story is sure to resonate.
Innocence Files
Available Apr. 15
This series centers around the work of the Innocence Network, a group of 67 organizations throughout the world that provide free legal and investigative services to those individuals that believe they are wrongly convicted. (It was also produced in conjunction with the Network.) For the series, special attention is given to eight cases that the Network worked to overturn. The show is split into three segments — The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution — which is intended to give viewers a full picture of the process required in proving one’s innocence.
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Available Apr. 29
Nadiya Hussain, winner of the sixth season of BBC’s The Great British Bake Off, passes on some of her cooking tips and tricks in this show. The series will reportedly feature easy-to-follow recipes for time-strapped families, making this a perfect way to watch and learn how to make new dishes during quarantine.
Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It!: Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech and Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show
April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
April 10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
April 15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
April 17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3
April 24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
April 29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
April 30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game
Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2020
April 4
American Odyssey: Season 1
April 8
Movie 43
April 15
21 and Over
April 16
Lost Girl: Seasons 1-5
April 17
Big Fat Liar
April 19
The Longest Yard
April 24
The Ugly Truth
April 29
National Treasure
April 30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in TrainingPolice Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit