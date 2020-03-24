everything-to-know-about-the-bachelor-presents:-listen-to-your-heart

The Bachelor franchise is almost 20 years in and still growing, with a new spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, set to premiere this spring. Listen to Your Heart will put a new spin on the Bachelor in Paradise format, with 23 aspiring musicians living together, jamming together, and going on music-related dates. With production on The Bachelorette postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Listen to Your Heart may be the last new Bachelor franchise season we get for awhile. Here’s what we know so far about Listen to Your Heart.

It premieres April 13 The Chris Harrison-hosted Listen to Your Heart will slide into ABC’s Monday at 8/7c to 10/9c slot. It’s set to bridge the gap between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, which will premiere later this year. The plan was for there to be a nearly year-round Bachelor presence on ABC in 2020, flowing from The Bachelor to Listen to Your Heart to The Bachelorette to Bachelor Summer Games to Bachelor in Paradise, but that schedule is up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic’s upheaval of the global economy.

It’s sort of like The Bachelor meets American Idol Here’s how ABC describes the show: “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart unites two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love, as 20 single men and women embark on an incredible journey to find love through music. Singing well-known songs, both individually and as couples, they will look to form attractions through the melodies, find and reveal their feelings and ultimately, fall in love. “The eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will meet and explore their relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit to each other, it will be time to take their relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by some of the biggest names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.”There’s a trailer ABC released a teaser for the show during an episode of The Bachelor. The teaser promises romance, guitar-smashing drama, and an appearance by Bachelorette couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. The cast is here The singers will all be newcomers to Bachelor Nation — no Jed Wyatt here. ABC released the 23 men and women who will be competing, who can be seen in the gallery below. ABC also released a video that gives a closer look at the cast. Help us give a warm welcome to the newest members of the Bachelor Nation family! Here’s a closer look at the hopefuls of The Bachelor Presents: @Listen2HeartABC! pic.twitter.com/Xr99qf0sIj— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) March 24, 2020 The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

Meet the Cast of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart