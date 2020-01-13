Everything about Splitsvilla 12 Winner Shrey Mittal- Age, Bio, Unknown Facts Revealed.

Shrey Mittal is an Indian Actor who is seen as a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 12. He is from Indore and has previously worked in many Youtube videos. He is a through gentlemen and due to these qualities, he was liked by all the contestants in Splitsvilla. First, he was paired up with Jinal. They both look very good together. But somewhere Jinal didn’t trust him and wanted him to take a stand for her. In an episode, he wrote Priyamvada’s name, she too liked him a lot. He confessed his feelings for Priyamvada and since then they both are together. Shrey has been a tough competitor. He has given his 100% in all the tasks that he has performed. A genuine and true soul indeed.

Shrey Mittal’s Career Growth

Shrey Mittal is an actor who has been seen in music videos. He gained popularity by being a contestant in MTV Splitsvilla 12. He completed his acting course from Whistling Woods International. He always wanted to pursue acting. He completed his higher studies from USA.

Shrey Mittal is 24 years old and his date of birth is 22nd February 1995.

Shrey Mittal’s Parents

Shrey Mittal’s Parents are Neeta Poddar Mittal and Sanjoy Mittal. His father runs a production house named ‘Pamas Entertainment’.

Shrey Mittal’s Physical Stats.

Shrey Mittal is 6 feet tall and weighs around 65 kgs.

Shrey Mittal’s Hometown

Shrey is from Indore.

Shrey Mittal’s Networth

There is no information regarding the same.

Shrey Mittal’s Educational Qualification

He has completed his schooling from Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar. He completed his college from The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles. He has also done an acting course from Whistling Woods International.

Shrey Mittal’s Instagram Profile

His Instagram Profile name is iamshreymittal. He currently has 146k followers.

Shrey Mittal’s Relationship Status

He is currently dating Priyamvada Kant whom he met in Splitsvilla 12.