Everything About Money Heist Season 4 aka La Casa De Papel That You Wanted to Know: Release Date Revealed? But Will it Come due amid Coronavirus Fears??

When Will It Release On Netflix?

There is a good news for the fans. The most anticipated news that season-4 of Money Heist is going to be released has been published. It is reported that, on April 3rd, 2020, the Spanish series will debut.

The Cast Cast for the fourth season was confirmed in the new teaser trailer for the series.



This show has got Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna), Helsinki (Darko Peric), Lisbon (Itziar Ituino), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Stockholm (Esther Acebo) in its cast.



Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra and Enrique Arce as Arturo Román will also be included in the new series.

The Plot

Nothing is officially stated about what will happen next in the series, but it is expected to start soon after the end of the third season.

Third season had several dramatic cliffhangers, which included Professor Lisbon, claiming that the police had killed his colleague and co-conspirator.Nairobi was also shot as she stood at the Bank of Spain window.

The fourth season is expected to be the most dramatic .

This show is going to be filled with twists and turns, so don’t think that Lisbon might work with you to crash this heist. Let us wish all the best to the cast and crew of the show, that they may be able to release it on April 3 itself amid the corona fears.