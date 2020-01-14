Everything about Ashish Bhatia Splitsvilla X2 Runner Up – Age, Bio, Family, Unknown Facts Revealed

Ashish Bhatia is an actor, dancer and a rapper. He has appeared in Super Dancer Season 2 and was also a contestant in Dance India Dance.

Ashish Bhatia Career Growth

Ashish Bhatia was seen in Roadies Real Heroes. The gang leader didn’t find him convincing at the first audition but later he was again given a chance and he was selected for the journey. He was placed in Sandeep’s gang. He was most of the loved contestant in Roadies and made some good friends during this journey. He lost in the Semi Finals.

He is now seen on Splitsvilla 12. He is one of the popular characters on this show. He is dominant as The Choosen one and has given his best in all the tasks that he has performed. He aspires to be an actor and surely has the traits to be one.

Ashish is 24 years old and his Date of Birth is 11th June 1995.

Ashish Bhatia’s Parents

His parents are Sandeep Bhatia and Poonam Bhatia.

Ashish Bhatia’s Physical Stats

He is 5’11 and weighs around 74kgs

Ashish Bhatia’s Hometown

Ashish Bhatia is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

Ashish Bhatia’s Networth

There is no information regarding this.

Ashish Bhatia’s Educational Qualification

Ashish Bhatia completed his schooling from St. Thomas School. He has a BCA degree from Uttaranchal University.

Ashish Bhatia’s Instagram Profile

His Instagram name is ashishbhatiaofficial and has 577 followers.

Ashish Bhatia’s Relationship Status

Ashish Bhatia is currently dating Miesha Iyer who is his partner in Splitsvilla 12.