everyone’s-favorite-card-game-just-received-a-minimalist-makeover

Mattel will soon be releasing a new version of beloved card game, UNO. Referred to as the Minimalista Deck, the revamped edition is designed by Brazilian designer Warleson Oliveira.

Adhering to the name of the pack, the UNO Minimalista cards boast a more stripped back look. The back side features a dual-colored UNO logo atop a black base, while the front of the cards showcase vibrant colors. All in all, the logos and symbols are considerably streamlined to offer a cleaner-looking display.

UNO Minimalista arrives as Mattel has previously released other special edition decks including a Braille version in partnership with the National Federation of the Blind and a pack featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat’s recognizable artwork.

Mattel is expected to make UNO Minimalista available very soon for $10. Keep it here for updates.

