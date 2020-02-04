‘everybody’s-so-sensitive’:-billie-eilish-defends-drake-after-claims-of-creepy-texting

Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish has defended her friendship with Drake after the rapper was dubbed “creepy” for texting the 18 year old.

The 33-year-old rap mogul came under criticism last year when Eilish revealed they had become text message buddies after Drake reached out to praise her music.

Some online trolls called out the Canadian superstar for what they claimed to be inappropriate behaviour, given their 15-year age gap, but Eilish is baffled by the controversy because their friendship is founded on mutual respect.

“The Internet is such a stupid-a** mess right now,” the teen told Vogue. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”



Urging haters to focus on topics that really matter, Eilish continued, “There are so many people that the Internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for (U.S. President Donald) Trump? What the f**k is that s**t?”

It’s not the first time Drake has faced backlash for texting a teen star – in 2018, he was also revealed to be a good pal of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and had even started offering up dating advice for the now-15 year old.

After facing similar negative press over their close friendship, Brown took to social media to insist she was “lucky” to have Drake as a sounding board.

“Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… for real (sic),” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance. Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U don’t get to choose that for me (sic).”

“It’s nice to have people understand what I do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

