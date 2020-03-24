The American-Colombian actress, model and producer, Sofia Vergara is of the highest-paid actress of 2019 in Hollywood. She is one of those ageless actresses who is 47 years old now. Isn’t it unbelievable?

The actress has always nailed the red carpets with her stunning beauty. Sofia wore a raspberry red mermaid dress for 2013 Emmy Awards which looked fabulous on the beauty queen. Her red dress for the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 had sexy cut-out which made her flaunt her curves. She was looking splendid in that red dress. Sofia nailed the red carpet even of 69th Golden Globe Awards with her navy ruffled mermaid dress by Vera Wang. She turned all the eyes there on her.

The actress has always made everyone go crazy with her red-carpet outfits. Her attire and her glamourous look can make you numb, even at this age. It is incredible and fascinating to see the star slaying in all the red carpet shows she walks in.

Here are some of her pictures from the red carpets:

Tell us which did you like the most?