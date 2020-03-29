When you enter the showbiz world, faking a relationship or breaking up with your partner becomes common and sometimes considered good for the show’s TRPs. Gossipmongers wait for co-stars to be spotted together to start their dating rumors and sometimes to raise the show’s TRP, the actors get into a fake relationship.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s new leads, Kartik and Naira, a.k.a. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were welcomed with open arms bringing about a refreshing change on the show. With their sizzling chemistry and adorable NOK-jhok, Kaira was loved by the fans of YRKKH.

Shivangi Joshi is one good looking actress. She knows how to make people fall in love with her and comes across as sweet and bubbly on television.

And it is not only Shivangi but Mohsin Khan too, who is her co-actor playing the part of Kartik. He too is very fashionable. The duo not only makes for a good on-screen couple but browse through their social media profiles and you will find plenty of pictures of the two giving away major style goals.

Aren’t they giving us a serious relationship goal?