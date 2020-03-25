Every time Mithila Palkar stuns in a floral dress

Floral prints have been a bloom for the entire fashion industry, with summer knocking at the door, floral outfits are the need of the hour. It is absolutely delightful to watch those awesome bright dresses with floral prints, spreading positive vibes all over! We’re absolutely enamoured with the drifting ones hitting the style business this season.

Your closet is fragmented without flower dresses and we can’t deny how they are inclining immense this season. You must have a couple or two in your closet to raise your style remainder.

Recently, we spotted Mithila Palkar in her best floral outfits, with her crinkly hairdo and a pretty smile that brighten up our daily lives, took it to the next level with her awesome floral attires. We find her absolutely gorgeous in her outfits.

Here we have listed some of her best! Check and let us know if you are planning to buy them already!