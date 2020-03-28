Every Time Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Give Major Relationship Goals!

It was 1999 when the great Hollywood pop superstar gave an autograph to the young ballplayer. The picture of the autograph was posted by Alex on Instagram as a throwback. Then they again met on baseball match in May 2005, at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York. Jennifer then visited with her then-husband, Marc Anthony. Alex was then married to Cynthia Scurtis but got divorced in 2008. Lopez got separated from Anthony in 2014.

In early 2007, Lopez and Alex got paired and started dating. Later in April, Jennifer explained their relationship and how things happened between the couple, at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She stated it was him to make the first move.

The fresh romantic couple was spotted on multiple occasions and ceremonies. Their Instagram feed already started getting filled up with some really cute couple goal pictures. The couple made their romantic red-carpet debut at Met Gala 2017. Their appearance was an eye-catcher for everyone. After that, Jennifer has been spotted on vacation with Alex and spend some family time with his and her kids.

The couple has been very fun-loving, supportive and romantic. They are been adored by their fans. The couple has been seen in many shows, front pages of magazines like Vanity Fair and red carpets. The couple is seen together most of the time, sharing their responsibilities from cooking to taking care of their kids. Here are some cute moments of the couple captured that would really make you go “AWW”.

