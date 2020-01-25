every-soldier-should-be-screened-for-ptsd,-former-helmand-officer-warns,-as-charity-runs-out-of-funding

Every soldier should be screened for PTSD, a former Helmand commanding officer has urged, as a veterans charity reveals it is refusing new cases amid a funding crisis.

Major Richard Streatfeild, a former British Army officer, fought for six months with his men against the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009. They were engaged in over 800 fire-fights, and were the target of more than 200 improvised explosive devices. Ten men in his company were killed, 50 were wounded.

He has now spoken out and issued a warning that veterans should be tested for mental health issues and “screen as if they were exposed to radiation” after a mental health charity for military veterans said it could no longer take new referrals.

Combat Stress said its income has fallen from £16 million to £10 million in this financial year partly due to a cut in its NHS funding support. It said the decision to turn down new cases had been taken “with great sadness”.

Asked whether veterans need to be actively recruited into mental health services, Major Streatfield told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “They need to be screened, it’s a bit like being exposed to radiation.