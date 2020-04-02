🔥Every place Gordon, Gino and Fred visit on their American Road Trip🔥

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip debuts tonight, with the three amigos traversing Mexico and the USA in their wildest road trip yet.

The ITV reality series follows Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix as they travel across America, following their European adventure last season and a Christmas trip in Morocco.

Across four episodes, the trio will take in some of the continent’s most exciting sights – getting up to their trademark mischief and bickering along the way.

Where do Gordon, Gino and Fred visit on their American Road Trip?

Mexico

Tonight’s episode will find Gordon, Gino and Fred starting their road trip in Mexico in search of the best breakfast in the world, tequila, and chilli.

The trio find the proverbial breakfast at Valle de Guadalupe, a tourist hotspot in Baja California, Mexico.

Described as the “Napa Valley of Mexico,” Valle de Guadalupe is home to some of Mexico’s best wine and food.

On their way up towards the US, the boys stop by Caesar’s Restaurant in Tijuana, famous for being the birthplace of the Caesar Salad.

Founded by Italian restaurateur Caesar Cardini in 1923, the restaurant is now a famous tourist destination.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip

Los Angeles

The trio then take on one of the US’s most famous urban landscapes, Los Angeles.

LA is the hottest place to spot celebrities, enjoy the sunshine and appreciate the history of Hollywood.

The Grand Canyon

Before heading to Las Vegas, they take a helicopter ride over one of the great natural wonders of the world – the Grand Canyon.

Las Vegas

Inevitably, the gang stop off at the blinding lights of Las Vegas, famous for its mega-casinos.

The boys hit the world-famous Las Vegas Strip – where they’re confronted with Gordon’s own face on billboards surrounding the strip.

San Francisco

Next, the boys head to San Francisco, Northern California’s cultural heart and historically a centrepoint for civil rights battles and gay liberation.

Today, the city is a mixture of old and new, with Silicon Valley tech industries taking over the commercial capital of the city, while the hippie San Fran of old remains the beating heart of the city.

Napa

Napa is the centre of Napa Valley, the heart of winemaking in California.

Romanticised by Amy Poehler’s directorial debut Wine Country last year, the Napa Valley is famous for its wine (obviously) and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Texas

Lastly, Gordon, Gino and Fred journey to the heart of southern USA: Texas.

The second largest state by area (after Alaska), Texas is known for its catch phrase: “everything is bigger in Texas”.

While known to some as a conservative hotspot, it’s also home to Austin, a culturally rich, liberal city home to the iconic SXSW Festival.

Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip airs Thursday, April 2 on ITV at 9pm.