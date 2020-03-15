Every latest update you need to know about ‘Kissing Booth 2’! Read to know release date, cast , plot, trailer and more!

‘The Kissing Booth’ is a teen romantic movie. It is directed by Vince Marcello based on a novel by same name. This movie was premiered on Netflix. The story revolves around a girl named Elle who is a high school student. She finds her long term crush, Noah in kissing booth at the spring festival.

This film was a great hit and had a great fan following over Netflix. The sequel of this film was announced on February 14, 2019.

Kissing Booth 2: When can we expect?

No official announcement has been made for the date of its release. We can only make a guess for its release. Most probably it will air in the spring of the year 2020 only.

As per the sources, the shooting of the movie was started in June 2019 and was wrapped up by October 2019.

Cast and Characters Details

The main leads from The Kissing Booth will surely gonna return. Joey King will be playing the role of Rochelle ‘Elle’ Evans, Joel Courtney will play Lee Flynn and Jacob Elordi will be seen playing Noah Flynn. They were joined by the other team members later. Some of them are: Taylor Perez as Marco, Meganne Young as Rachel, Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Carson White as Brad Evans and Maisie Richardson- Sellers as Chole.

Entry of some new characters and faces can also be seen.

Plot: What will happen in Kissing Booth 2?

Till now, no trailer has been released so as to tell the plot of the sequel. The sequel will pick up from the point where it had left in the previous part.

In Part 2 of the film, Noah would move to Harvard and Elle will be in senior year. Noah will meet a new college girl named Chole. Will Elle and Noah stay together or depart?

We have to wait for the release of the film.