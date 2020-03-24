Every hallway is a runway indeed! : Explore Nora Fatehi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt's gorgeous looks in saree

When it comes to getting the right styling and keeping your fashion game on point, you don’t really always need an occasion or platform to do it. What’s most interesting is the fact that sense of fashion and style varies from person to person and people find comfort in their own niche.

While some like to go and follow the ‘ over the top’ attitude, some like to keep it simple yet trendy in their high-street fashion complimenting the look with some ethnic aesthetics. To sum things up, whether you are walking the ramp or on the road, you need to feel like a ‘Queen’ walking on the red carpet. And in case you don’t do it yet, these gorgeous photos of these Bollywood beauties namely Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt show you how to rock any place on planet Earth by donning a simple saree.

Check out to get some major fashion inspiration –