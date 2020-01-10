Every confirmed new and returning pokémon in Sword and Shield expansion pass named

Over 80 returning pokémon have already been confirmed for the Sword and Shield expansion pass, as well as six brand-new legendaries.

Game Freak has surprised everyone with the announcement of the Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion pass, two major pieces of DLC that will add new areas to the game, populated by new pokémon and more than 200 existing ones from previous games.

Very few of them were named officially but if you go over the Pokémon Direct video with a fine-tooth comb you can find references to almost half of them, if you take into account each one’s evolutions.

The first expansion, called the Isle of Armor and based on the Isle of Man, will be released at the end of June and the second expansion, called The Crown Tundra and inspired by Scotland, will be released this autumn. The pass itself costs £26.99.

New pokémon in Sword/Shield expansion pass Eight brand-new pokémon have already been confirmed for the expansion pass, although only three of them were officially named. They’re all legendary pokémon, with Kubfu being a gift that your mentor Mustard gives you in the Isle of Armor. Kubfu evolves into Urshifu, who has two different forms: Single Strike Style and Rapid Strike Style. Each has their own separate Gigantamax form too, with unique G-Max moves. Kubfu



Category: Wushu Pokémon



Type: Fighting



Height: 2′



Weight: 26.5 lbs.



Ability: Inner Focus Urshifu (Single Strike Style)



Category: Wushu Pokémon



Type: Fighting/Dark



Height: 6’3”



Weight: 231.5 lbs.



Ability: Unseen Fist Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style)



Category: Wushu Pokémon



Type: Fighting/Water



Height: 6’3”



Weight: 231.5 lbs.



Ability: Unseen Fist The only new legendary named for The Crown Tundra is called Calyrex, who apparently used to rule Galar in ancient times and can see all past, present, and future events. Presumably including the moment where you catch him in a pokéball. Calyrex



Category: King Pokémon



Type: Psychic/Grass



Height: 3’7″



Weight: 17 lbs.



Ability: Unnerve The other new pokémon are unnamed but two of them seem to be legendary titans, similar to Regigigas and his gang. One appears to be an Electric type and the other, we’re guessing, is maybe a Dark type. The three legendary birds, as pictured at the top of the page, are unusual in that they seem to be Galarian versions of Gen I legendaries Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres. Whether they’ll have the same names or will be presented as separate creatures remains to be seen.





Galarian Slowpoke and how to catch them Galarian Slowpoke



Category: Dopey Pokémon



Type: Psychic



Height: 3’11”



Weight: 79.4 lbs.



Ability: Gluttony/Own Tempo Not only is Galarian Slowpoke confirmed but you can capture and train one right now, without spending a penny on the expansion pass. Just make sure your copy of Sword or Shield has the latest update and go to Wedgehurst Station. There you’ll encounter a new character from the Isle Of Armor (who it is depends on which version of the game you have) and a Slowpoke that’s wandered into the station and can be caught. Galarian Slowpokes are pretty much the same as the regular kind but with some yellow markings on the forehead and tail, meant to be reminiscent of curry. But the Galarian forms of evolutions Slowbro and Slowking are a little more different. The Slowbro is mostly out of focus in the trailer but seems to have purple markings rather than yellow, while the Slowking is wearing some kind of… opera cape? Or is that an old-timey hood and shawl? Slowpoke can only evolve into Galarian Slowpoke with an item found on the Isle of Armor and the Galarian Slowking only with one found in The Crown Tundra.





Confirmed returning pokémon in Sword and Shield expansion pass The following list is of existing pokémon confirmed to be in the expansion pass, because they’re either in the Pokémon Direct video or featured in promotional artwork. The first name is the pokémon that’s actually confirmed, while the other names are evolutions that technically we haven’t seen yet but have to be in the game as they’re part of the same evolutionary family. There’s also a link to their pokédex entry, in case you don’t recognise the name. Volcarona Larvesta

Kingdra Horsea and Seadra

Dedenne

Lycanroc Rockruff

Magnezone Magnemite and Magneton

Zorua Zoroark

Azurill Marill and Azumarill

Chansey Happiny and Blissey

Beldum Metang and Metagross

Cryogonal

Crobat Zubat and Golbat

Elekid Electabuzz and Electivire

Aurorus Amaura

Nidorino Nidoran♂ and Nidoking

Sealeo Spheal and Walrein

Garchomp Gible and Gabite

West Sea Gastrodonand Shellos *Officially the pink form of Gastrodon hasn’t been confirmed but an official tweet accidentally used a screenshot of it and then quickly deleted it. Currently only the blue East Sea form of the pokémon is in Sword and Shield. LMFAO Pokemon just tweeted out this picture which has pink gastradon buts its not available in the game so then they deleted it. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/6YRMMdhrIC — PhillyBeatzU (@PhillyBeatzU) January 8, 2020





New Gigantamax forms in Sword/Shield expansion pass Charizard already has a Gigantamax form in Sword and Shield, but he’s the only one of the original Gen I starter pokémon in the game. Not for long though. Venusaur and Blastoise are both confirmed to be coming via the expansion pass and both have new Gigantamax forms. That also implies that Squirtle, Wartortle, Bulbasaur, and Ivysaur are also in the game. Even if you have to breed their earlier evolutions to get them. Also getting new Gigantamax abilities are the final forms of the starter pokémon from Sword and Shield: Rillaboom, Cinderace, and Inteleon. Rillaboom gets a giant Ewok village full of drums, Cinderace has a giant Pyro Ball, and Inteleon has a giant tail that lets it snipe other pokémon from on high.





Confirmed legendary pokémon in Sword and Shield expansion pass The implication of the Pokémon Direct was that every legendary pokémon from previous games would be added via the expansion pass, although it stopped short of saying you could catch all of them. Most were pictured in some way, so the following list are all confirmed. Notable absences are the Gen I legendary birds Zapdos, Articuno, and Moltres, which no doubt has something to do with the new trio of legendary birds. Regigigas is also notable by his absence, despite all the other Legendary titans being confirmed and there being two new ones as well. It’s almost certain he’ll be added by the pass in some way though. Unless we blinked and missed them Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion aren’t confirmed either, while Type: Null and its evolution Silvally also aren’t pictured. Although as man-made pokémon those two have always been unusual. Technically Cosmog and Cosmoem weren’t shown either, but as the pre-evolutions of Solgaleo and Lunala they’ll be in the game one way or the other. And if you’re wondering about Mew, he and other ultra-rare pokémon like Celebi and Jirachi are classified as mythical, not legendary, so there’s no guarantee they’ll be added as part of the pass. Mewtwo

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Cresselia

Heatran

Tornadus

Landorus

Thundurus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

