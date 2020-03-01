everton-vs.-manchester-united:-how-to-watch-live-stream,-tv-channel,-premier-league-start-time

Who’s PlayingManchester United @ EvertonCurrent Records: Manchester United 11-8-8; Everton 10-11-6What to Know Manchester United and Everton played to a draw at Goodison Park and now head to Goodison Park to break the series tie. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Man United should still be feeling good after a win, while Everton will be looking to right the ship. Man United got themselves on the board against Watford on Sunday, but Watford never followed suit. The Red Devils enjoyed a cozy 3-0 victory over Watford. Meanwhile, Everton lost 3-2 to Arsenal. Man United’s win brought them up to 11-8-8 while Everton’s defeat pulled them down to 10-11-6. Man United is 3-4-3 after wins this season, and Everton is 4-5-1 after losses.How To WatchWho: Everton vs. Manchester UnitedWhen: Sunday at 9 a.m. ETWhere: Goodison ParkTV: NBC Sports NetworkOnline streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)Follow: CBS Sports AppSeries HistoryManchester United have won three out of their last eight games against Everton.Dec 15, 2019 – Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1Apr 21, 2019 – Everton 4 vs. Manchester United 0Oct 28, 2018 – Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 1Jan 01, 2018 – Manchester United 2 vs. Everton 0Sep 17, 2017 – Manchester United 4 vs. Everton 0Apr 04, 2017 – Everton 1 vs. Manchester United 1Dec 04, 2016 – Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1Dec 03, 2016 – Manchester United 1 vs. Everton 1