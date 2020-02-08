everton-vs-crystal-palace-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-latest-score-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s live Premier League commentary of Everton vs Crystal Palace.

Palace face a real test today at Goodison, with Everton currently enjoying their best run of form in the season so far.

Since Carlo Ancelotti’s appointment in December, only Liverpool have accrued more Premier League points.

Roy Hodgson’s side, meanwhile, have only picked up three wins from their last 17 matches.

Follow all of the goals and action live with analysis from Jack Rosser at Goodison Park.

How to follow

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with coverage starting from 12pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.