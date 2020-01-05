everton-left-reeling-by-record-losses-as-gulf-between-merseyside-rivals-grows

Everton are preparing to announce the biggest losses in their history and will hand Carlo Ancelotti a smaller immediate transfer budget than Marco Silva’s ill-fated splurge in the summer.

Ancelotti will be assured funds remain available to bring in key players, with Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral high on the Italian’s wish list. However, the club will closely regulate spending for the current window and have plans to offload a host of fringe squad members.

Sources close to the club confirmed record losses would be released within days for last season, but maintained they were not at risk of breaching financial fair play rules and long-term investment in the squad and the club’s new stadium would not be affected.

The latest annual report, delayed from its normal December publishing date, will lay bare at the shareholders’ annual meeting this month how the gulf with close neighbours Liverpool has widened again.

While Sunday’s FA Cup third-round opponents broke the world record for the biggest pre-tax profit made by a football club during the 2017-18 financial year, Everton have suffered huge deficits – spending an estimated £450 million on players since Farhad Moshiri bought a 49.9 per cent stake in the club in February 2016.

Total player costs, including wages and transfer fees since Moshiri acquired effective control, had already doubled from £106 million in 2015/16 to £212 million in 2017/18 as investment accelerated.

The club recorded net debts of £66 million, down from a net cash position of £9.6 million in 2016/17. Over the same period, the club made a pre-tax loss of £13 million compared with a profit of £30 million a year earlier.

Everton already have the second highest wages-to-income costs in the Premier League, above Uefa’s 70 per cent spending “red line”, and have been unable to offset them by qualifying for Europe, which generated up to £40 million a season for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.