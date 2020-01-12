everton-find-sanctuary-in-victory,-emphasising-they-share-fans’-pain-and-are-desperate-to-make-amends 

There can be no greater smear against a professional footballer than the accusation of lacking commitment or not caring. Apply it after a derby and you end up with the carnage at Everton over the past week, supporters favouring direct action to relay their message while players forlornly offer a defence on social media in the face of overwhelmingly negative public opinion.
One player who publicly rejected the accusations, Fabian Delph, was jeered by his own fans when introduced as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Saturday.
Whether Everton’s FA Cup defeat by Liverpool was truly down to lack of effort – or more due to an inferior team being beaten by well-drilled, talented combination of youth and experience in its own stadium – made for a heated debate in the office of Marcel Brands, the director of football. No doubt those shareholders at Tuesday’s Everton annual meeting will have their say, too.
Those Everton players cast as dartboards knew they had to respond or work ethic, rather than a broader lack of quality, would have continued to be at the core of the criticism. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin – a player who can never be accused of failing to put in the yards – offered some balance to the feisty debate. Richarlison’s first-half winner at least brought the temporary sanctuary of a victory.
“It’s been a tough week. People can only form their opinion on what they see and if it looks like we are not giving our all people are entitled to say that, but for me I am always working hard,” said the 22-year-old. “Different teams set up differently against us and sometimes it is harder to gain possession and gain momentum in a game. It is never a question of not trying because I will always try my best and I would never shirk responsibility. I can only apologise for the rest and try and do our best to put it right.”
But how does it feel when fans have turned up at the training ground to tell the players they are failing them? “They don’t have to do that for me to know how much it means to them,” said Calvert-Lewin. “I already know how much it means to play for Everton and to win a game like that and also what it means to lose a game like that. I can understand the fans’ frustrations and they wanted to voice their opinion. I can only let them know from myself I know how much it means. We don’t intentionally mean to lose games.
“I can only imagine how the fans must feel. We have all felt it as players and I know I have personally. Having been here three years now and having played in a fair few derbies I know the feeling and how much it means to them and the club. It is the biggest game of the season and to have had the opportunity to potentially win the game and not performed how we wanted to.”
The idea that had Everton turned up at Anfield and shown all those qualities that equate to those most abstract phrases “fighting spirit” and “bottle”, it would have appeased their supporters, plays well to the gallery. Others within Everton’s fanbase are prepared to acknowledge there is rather more to it.
As Brighton showed here, even teams with admirable work rate get beaten by superior opponents. Sometimes, there is a bit of luck involved, or goalkeeping excellence, as when Jordan Pickford pushed aside Glenn Murray’s late header. Throw in Everton’s shambolic recruitment and different coaching philosophies of the past three years and it is hardly a surprise they come up short at the first sight of a quality rival.
At least in Carlo Ancelotti they have a manager with a degree in more sophisticated ideas of football. It is a fair assumption he recognises there is more to his rebuild than making the players show they care more. He would be relieved if that was all he needs. In fact, the Italian seems to have enjoyed the aggro of the past seven days. Whatever the frustrations of fans and players after a traumatic week, at least it gives him something to channel in the right direction.