everton-find-sanctuary-in-victory,-emphasising-they-share-fans’-pain-and-are-desperate-to-make-amends 

There can be no greater smear against a professional footballer than the accusation of lacking commitment or not caring. Apply it after a derby and you end up with the carnage at Everton over the past week, supporters favouring direct action to relay their message while players forlornly offer a defence on social media in the face of overwhelmingly negative public opinion.

One player who publicly rejected the accusations, Fabian Delph, was jeered by his own fans when introduced as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat of Brighton on Saturday.​

Whether Everton’s FA Cup defeat by Liverpool was truly down to lack of effort – or more due to an inferior team being beaten by well-drilled, talented combination of youth and experience in its own stadium – made for a heated debate in the office of Marcel Brands, the director of football. No doubt those shareholders at Tuesday’s Everton annual meeting will have their say, too.

Those Everton players cast as dartboards knew they had to respond or work ethic, rather than a broader lack of quality, would have continued to be at the core of the criticism. Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin – a player who can never be accused of failing to put in the yards – offered some balance to the feisty debate. Richarlison’s first-half winner at least brought the temporary sanctuary of a victory.​

“It’s been a tough week. People can only form their opinion on what they see and if it looks like we are not giving our all people are entitled to say that, but for me I am always working hard,” said the 22-year-old. “Different teams set up differently against us and sometimes it is harder to gain possession and gain momentum in a game. It is never a question of not trying because I will always try my best and I would never shirk responsibility. I can only apologise for the rest and try and do our best to put it right.”​