🔥Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has sympathy for Liverpool if Premier League season voided🔥

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he would have sympathy for Merseyside rivals Liverpool were they denied the Premier League title by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the suspension of professional football in the UK, the Reds sat 25 points clear at the summit of the top-flight, just two wins away from their first league championship in 30 years.

However, uncertainty over a potential resumption date due to the continuing spread of Covid-19 has seen the possibility of the season being declared null and void floated.

Asked if he would find such a decision unfair, Ancelotti told L’Equipe: “Yes, I understand. But, again, what matters today is that the health of all people is assured.

“We should only think about that. It is for this reason that we must follow the advice of the government to the letter and stay home. This is the priority. Only the government can make the decisions.”

Premier League football is currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest, leaving players, managers and staff with plenty of unexpected time on their hands.

But Ancelotti is fully accepting of lockdown conditions given what is at stake, and insists he is happy to wait until a restart is deemed completely safe.

“Of course, I miss football. I like to train, I like to watch matches, this is normal,” he added.

“However, football is not my priority right now. In fact, I don’t care if we will resume in June, July or August. Really. First there are lives to think about today.”